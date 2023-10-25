Watch the second trailer for Bradley Cooper’s new movie ‘Maestro’









The newest trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming biopic, Maestro, has been released. Whereas the first teaser put its central character front and centre, this new look emphasises the emotional toll of being close to one of America’s most renowned composers.

Directed, co-penned by, and starring Bradley Cooper, the film delves into the life and contributions of Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper), focusing particularly on his intricate and passionate relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

“One can be as free as one desires, without guilt or admission,” Mulligan’s Felicia states to Cooper’s Leonard in the trailer. “Please, I know exactly who you are,” she adds.

At its core, this chronicle of the maestro behind Broadway’s West Side Story exposes a heart as intricate as his musical compositions. Elsewhere in the clip, Sarah Silverman’s Shirley Bernstein, sister to Leonard, warns Felicia about the “price for being in my brother’s orbit”.

The hinted cost is sharing the affection and attention of “the first great American composer” with his craft and others. “I love people so much, it’s hard for me to be alone,” Cooper’s voice overlays in the latest teaser, borrowing real lines from an interview with the composer.

Maestro boasts a cast including Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Cooper collaborated with Josh Singer in writing the screenplay and produced the film alongside Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Executive producers include Singer, Carla Raij, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton, and Tracey Landon. Maestro is set for a limited cinematic debut on November 22nd and will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 20th.

In a two-and-a-half-star review, Far Out wrote: “It’s hard to understand what Maestro’s intention is, though. To show Bernstein’s brilliance or portray him as a bit of an egotistical asshole that largely neglected his family despite that brilliance? Whatever Cooper’s intention, he seems to have been able to give a surprising insight into the life of one of the most celebrated figures in the music world.”