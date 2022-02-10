Watch the new trailer for the Stephen King thriller 'Firestarter'









There is truly no other author as successful in cinema than Stephen King, with the writer having had hundreds of TV and film adaptations of his illustrious books and short stories. Though the most iconic of such films often belong in the past to the likes of the Stanley Kubrick film The Shining and Rob Reiner’s Misery, he still inspires many modern cinematic projects, with the new trailer for the adaptation of Firestarter having recently been released online.

Itself a remake of the 1984 film of the same name starring Drew Barrymore, Martin Sheen and Heather Locklear, the latest remake of the story is a more modern adaptation of Stephen King’s influential 1980 novel. Featuring the likes of Zac Efron, Gloria Reuben, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon, the new film looks to be a mixture of iconic King horror with some thriller elements thrown in too.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads: “For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction”. Stacked with major stars and more unknown young stars, the new film looks to reflect the talent of the 1984 original.

Released by the horror studio Blumhouse, Firestarter joins The Black Phone and Halloween Ends in their slate of 2022 releases, with the latter looking to end the modern Halloween trilogy by director David Gordon Green. Meanwhile, The Black Phone comes from horror director Scott Derrickson with Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, James Ransone, Madeleine McGraw and Jeremy Davies starring.