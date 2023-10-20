Watch the new trailer for the John Lennon documentary ‘The Lost Weekend: A Love Story’









After months of anticipation, John Lennon fans are receiving the first trailer for the documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story.

The movie is set to chronicle the relationship between John Lennon and May Pang, who would become his muse during the 1970s. Pang had been in an intimate relationship with Lennon throughout the mid-1970s while the musician was on a break from his marriage to Yoko Ono. The film will also spend time on the former Beatle’s supposed “lost weekend” spent in Los Angeles.

During this time, Lennon was known for working on what would become his covers album, Rock & Roll, as well as the studio album Walls and Bridges. This period of Lennon’s life also included partying with the cast of ‘Hollywood Vampires’, a drinking club comprised of Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr, and Alice Cooper, among others.

The romance between Lennon and Pang was known to fall through when Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, was ready to return to their marriage. Following a homecoming show in New York City guesting with Elton John, Lennon returned to his wife, with whom he would stay with until his death in 1980.

Pang was also known to work alongside Lennon in the studio throughout this period. When working on new material, Pang was featured doing the whispered vocals on the song ‘No. 9 Dream’ and Lennon would even write a tribute song to her on the track, ‘Surprise Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)’.

Leading up to the film, Pang had said that she remained on good terms with Lennon, stating, “Over the next five years, the man liked to make phone calls to me, talk to me, see if I’m OK. We never lost that contact. It became even more complicated as time went on”.

The film is set to be made available on Icon starting November 20th. Watch the trailer for the latest Lennon documentary below.