Watch the new trailer for the horror movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’









The brand new trailer for the new Five Nights at Freddy’s horror movie has been released from Universal and director Emma Tammi.

Based on the video game horror series of the same name, which sees the player control a security guard who has to defend himself from an array of animatronic monsters at an old-school diner, the beloved franchise has had nine instalments. The new movie is being adapted and co-written by director Emma Tammi, who worked on the 2018 horror flick The Wind, as well as screenwriters Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

Scott Cawthon is the creator of the original video game series, whilst Cuddeback penned the 2014 documentary Mateo.

Starring in the new movie are the likes of The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson, Scream’s Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail of Netflix’s You.

Produced by Blumhouse, the same minds behind such contemporary horror favourites as Insidious, M3gan and Split, fans have long been excited about this new offering. With the video game series having been beloved for many years, many are speculating whether prominent YouTube stars may have a cameo in the new movie.

Check out the brand new trailer below.