Watch the new trailer for the A24 horror ‘Talk to Me’









The very first trailer has been released for the long-anticipated A24 horror movie, Talk to Me.

From brotherly duo Danny and Michael Philippou, who are also known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka, Talk to Me caused a splash at Sundance 2023 earlier this year. Starring Sophie Wilde, Otis Dhanji, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Miranda Otto, the horror movie tells the story of a group of friends who discover that an embalmed hand connects with another world of ghosts and spirits.

Speaking to Collider about the new movie, Danny Philippou told the publication: “Even down to the writing on the hand. There’s a lore and a story and a deep mythology. Even the spirits that are connecting with every character’s emotions. Everything’s really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel. But yeah, we wanted the characters to be out of their depths”.

The emergence of Danny and Michael Philippou joins the recent success of other YouTubers turned filmmakers, with other successful content creators being Chris Stuckmann, David F. Sandberg and Joe Penna.

Take a look at the trailer for Talk to Me below.