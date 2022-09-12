Watch the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’









Steven Spielberg has dropped the new trailer for his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale The Fabelmans. The wholesome family story paints his childhood years with a fictional flourish in typical Spielberg style.

The vintage nostalgia-crammed feel for the trailer depicts a boy delving into the dreamy world of cinema in an escapist adventure from his post-war Arizona home. Filled with magic and wonder, the trailer might depict Spielberg’s life, but it will certainly resonate with a lot of people.

Starring Gabriel LaBelle as the Spielberg-adjacent Sammy Fabelman and Paul Dano and Michelle Williams as his mother and father, the legendary director has been quick to cite that the tale of the tape is not his life like-for-like.

The film comes with the official synopsis: “Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.”

Co-written by Spielberg and Lincoln screenwriter Tony Kushner, the film will also be produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger allowing for the family feel to follow into the creative process itself.

The Fabelmans is due to hit cinemas on November 23rd, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.

