Watch the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’









Sony has released the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, giving fans a proper insight into what to expect from the frenetic animated sequel.

Following on from the story of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018, the sequel tells the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is fired into the Marvel multiverse, where he meets a whole legion of other ‘Spider-People’. But when Miles discovers that not all his peers are entirely like-minded, he’s forced into going against the grain and becoming the hero of his own story.

With a voice cast that includes the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman and Daniel Kaluuya, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most highly-anticipated superhero movies of the year.

Whilst the first film in the series was helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, though Phil Lord returns to pen the script alongside his longtime working partner Christopher Miller and co-writer Dave Callaham.

Take a look at the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below.