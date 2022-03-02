Watch the new trailer for Oscar contender 'The Worst Person In The World'









One of the biggest international films of 2021, The Worst Person In The World by Joachim Trier, is finally heading to the big screen at the end of March, with the distribution company releasing one more final trailer before the release of the film. Starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Hans Olav Brenner, Maria Grazia Di Meo and more, Trier’s film is a charming romantic comedy that takes place in Oslo, Norway.

Nominated for Best Internation Feature Film alongside Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and the compelling animated documentary, Flee from Denmark, Trier’s film stands a good chance of winning, having previously picked up a collection of awards.

Its biggest competitor in the Oscar category is no doubt Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car which is also up for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Picking up the award for Best Actress at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, lead actor Renate Reinsve stars as Julie, a young woman attempting to navigate the troubled waters of young life and love whilst trying to pin down her own identity in Trier’s film.

Packaged with a typically dark Norwegian sense of humour, The Worst Person In The World was also nominated for the Palme d’Or, narrowly missing out on the award in favour of Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

Currently leading the pack of Oscar contenders is Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Thomasin McKenzie, with the film up for 12 awards in total, including Best Picture.

Meanwhile, the Best International Feature Film contender, The Worst Person In The World, will be released in the UK on March 25th. Watch the brand new trailer, below.