Watch Joaquin Phoenix in the new trailer for ‘Napoleon’









A second trailer has been released for Napoleon, the epic historical saga by Ridley Scott starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, the French military commander and Emporer of France.

Set against the backdrop of a particularly hyped-up and cinematic version of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’, the trailer begins with Napoleon and his army waiting to spring a trap in a remote, snow-covered part of what looks like Russia. By tricking the opposing forces into riding onto thin ice, he orders a barrage of cannon fire, bringing his enemies tumbling into the icy water.

After being told that he’s “not built like other men”, another glimpse is shown of Napoleon’s origins and his gradual ascension to the crowned Emperer of France. Beginning as a lowly soldier who’s only seen as “a brute, unfit for higher office”, his victory in battle sees him start a journey of self-discovery.

As he “follows in the footsteps of Alexander the Great and Caesar”, viewers begin to comprehend a man who manifested his destiny and drew upon the legacy of others in history to boost himself to greatness.

The new trailer also places much more emphasis on Vanessa Kirby’s Empress Joséphine, wife to the cunning Emperor who boldly tells him, “You want to be great, but you are nothing without me,” before demanding that he repeat the mantra back to her.

A particular highlight takes place in a regal court, where Napoleon declares himself Emperor. “I have found the crown of France in the gutter,” he solemnly decrees, “and place it atop my own head.”

While the movie will be available at some point soon on Apple TV+, Scott’s expansive biopic, which has been rumoured to have a four-hour version, will be hitting UK cinemas on November 22nd, 2023.

Watch the new trailer below.