Watch the new trailer for Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’









Ahead of its world premiere on August 31st at the Venice International Film Festival, the first trailer for Michael Mann‘s highly anticipated film Ferrari has arrived.

The movie delves into the turbulent life of Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by Adam Driver, as he navigates professional and personal crises during the summer of 1957. Based on true events, the film explores how Ferrari’s factory, built alongside his wife Laura (played by Penélope Cruz), is on the brink of bankruptcy.

The couple also grapples with the emotional toll of losing their son Dino the previous year. Yet, for Enzo, salvation seems possible through the high-stakes, 1,000-mile race known as the Mille Miglia.

The supporting cast includes Shailene Woodley taking on the role of Lina Lardi, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Patrick Dempsey portraying Piero Taruffi. Gabriel Leone and Jack O’Connell also star as Alfonso de Portago and Peter Collins.

The film marks Mann’s first feature since 2015’s techno-thriller Blackhat, which wasn’t received nearly as well as his previous movies. Most recently, the director collaborated with acclaimed thriller writer Meg Gardiner on the New York Times-bestselling novel Heat 2, serving as a prequel and sequel to his seminal 1995 film.

The director previously explained how his passion for telling the story of Ferrari was ignited over 30 years earlier when a coincidental encounter with one of the cars completely transfixed him. Since then, the director told Variety how he has spent decades “lost in this beautiful story of Ferrari.”

Ferrari is set for a UK cinematic release on December 26th, following its debut at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31st.

Watch the trailer below.