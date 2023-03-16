Watch the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’









The first trailer for the new documentary about the New York Dolls frontman David Johansen co-directed by Martin Scorsese, named Personality Crisis: One Night Only, has been released online.

Co-directed by Scorsese and David Tedeschi, the new documentary will premiere on Showtime in April and, according to the film’s synopsis, will follow “the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious ’70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls. Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s storied Café Carlyle, Personality Crisis: One Night Only reveals Johansen’s enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City”.

Speaking about the release of the new film in a supporting statement, Scorsese said of the New York Dolls frontman: “I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets”.

Continuing, the filmmaker adds: “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting”.

The film continues Scorsese’s fondness for music documentaries, making George Harrison: Living In The Material World in 2011, No Direction Home about Bob Dylan in 2005 and the iconic concert movie The Last Waltz in 1978, featuring the likes of Van Morrison, Neil Young and The Band. Personality Crisis: One Night Only joins Scorsese’s long-awaited drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which is due for release later this year.

Take a look at the trailer for Personality Crisis: One Night Only below.