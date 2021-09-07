Watch the new trailer for Kenneth Branagh film ‘Belfast’







The first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s Irish drama, Belfast, has been released, starring Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan.

The new feature film from Kenneth Branagh, director of Marvel’s Thor, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Cinderella, is based partly on the director’s upbringing during the country’s troubles. An official synopsis of the film reads, “Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance”.

Continuing, it adds, “Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life”.

Kenneth Branagh is a busy filmmaker too, announcing earlier this year that he would be taking on a forthcoming biopic about the Bee Gees, with the as-yet-untitled biopic set to tell the story of how three brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb reached super-stardom. Branagh is also set to reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile that he also directs, featuring alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French.

Branagh is also due to appear as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Sky series This Sceptred Isle that follows the Conservative leader’s actions in the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the same mind behind 24 Hour Party People and The Trip. The series also stars Simon Kunz, Greta Bellamacina, Aimée Kelly and Simon Paisley Day.

Kenneth Branagh’s latest directorial effort, Belfast, will be released in the UK on November 12, check out the brand new trailer below:

