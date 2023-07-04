Watch the new trailer for Ken Loach’s ‘The Old Oak’









The first full trailer for the forthcoming Ken Loach movie, The Old Oak, has been released online.

Premiering at Cannes Film Festival back in May, Loach’s latest release tells the story of The Old Oak, a fictional pub in a village of Northeast England where the closing of the local industry is forcing a mass exodus of locals, encouraging lower house prices for Syrian refugees. Helmed by the British Palme d’Or winner, the new movie features newcomers Trevor Fox, Debbie Honeywood, Jordan Lewis and Laura Lee Daly.

Loach has found consistent success with his politically-charged dramas, recently releasing Sorry We Missed You in 2019 and the critically acclaimed I, Daniel Blake in 2016.

The director is known for being one of the most significant arthouse filmmakers in British cinema, making the influential dramas Cathy Come Home in 1966, Poor Cow in 1967 and Kes in 1969.

Discussing whether The Old Oak might be his final film, Loach recently stated, “One day at a time. If you get up in the morning, and you’re not in the obituary column; one day at a time”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Ken Loach’s movie below.