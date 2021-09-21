Watch the new trailer for Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'







“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes,” marks the only line of dialogue in the highly-anticipated debut trailer for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, establishing a dark, gothic tone.

Shot in monochrome, the first look at the film is a truly gorgeous one, utilising atmospheric cinematography that elicits the tones of Ingmar Bergman and Andrei Tarkovsky, it’s a teaser trailer triumph.

Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth, and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, the adaptation of Shakespeare’s inspiring original was described by the New York Film Festival as, “A work of stark chiaroscuro and incantatory rage, Joel Coen’s boldly inventive visualisation of The Scottish Play is an anguished film that stares, mouth agape, at a sorrowful world undone by blind greed and thoughtless ambition”.

The very first film of the Coen brothers career to feature without the influence of Ethan Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth looks to be a magnificent piece of work as well as a significant turning point for the brotherly duo.

Recently, in the summer of 2021, the Coen brothers’ longtime composer Carter Burwell explained the position of Ethan Coen in conversation with The Score podcast, where he reported that the breakup of the brothers was “all amicable”.

Detailing further, he added: “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore,” the composer said, before stating: “Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this. They also have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those. I’ve read some of those, and they are great”.

Take a look at the exciting new trailer below that even provides the first glimpse of the infamous three witches that spike Shakespeare’s classic tale.

