Watch the new trailer for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’









After the release of Insidious: The Last Key back in 2018, the latest instalment of Insidious: The Red Door has debuted its trailer. The film franchise builds upon the original horror films by James Wan in which a young boy is possessed by a spirit known as The Further.

The film is set to star Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Patrick Wilson, who will also be directing the picture. When talking about returning to the franchise, Wilson was excited to have the freedom to explore the Lambert family in this new version, saying in 2020, “I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious instalment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices”.

This is the first role that Wilson has taken on since 2022’s Moonfall and marks his directing debut. He mentioned how directing felt like a “full circle moment” for him, stating: “I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go”.

Ty Simpkins will also be reprising his role as Dalton Lambert after starring alongside Brendan Fraser in the Oscar-nominated film The Whale. Insidious: The Red Door is expected to hit theatres on July 7th, 2023.