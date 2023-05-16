Watch the new trailer for ‘Extraction 2’









The trailer for Extraction 2 has been released by Netflix ahead of the action sequel arriving on the streaming site on June 16th. The new film will see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake, the former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary from the 2020 film.

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held”.

The original movie was directed by Sam Hargrave in his directorial debut and written by Joe Russo, adapted from the Ciudad graphic novel by Ande Parks, Joe and Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

It follows Rake on his mission to save the son of an Indian crime lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which goes wrong after being betrayed. The cast also features the likes of Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. During the first month of release, it was Netflix’s most-watched movie, with 90 million households streaming it.

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by Joe Russo. Alongside Hemsworth, the cast stars Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko.

Watch the trailer below.