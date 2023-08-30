Watch the new trailer for Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’









The first trailer has arrived for the upcoming film Saltburn courtesy of the acclaimed British director Emerald Fennell.

Fennell, who won an Academy Award for her 2020 directorial debut Promising Young Woman, has enlisted actors including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Ewan Mitchell and Richard E. Grant for Saltburn.

The film is set in the mid-2000s and focuses on Keoghan’s character Oliver, who is brought into the world of aristocracy by his fellow Oxford University student Felix, played by Elordi. Oliver is shown to Saltburn, Felix’s family’s luxurious estate, where the two spend the summer together.

London Film Festival recently revealed Saltburn as the opening of their 2023 season. The director of LFF, Kristy Matheson, said of the film, “As soon as the credits rolled on Saltburn, it was clear we’d met our opening night film.”

“Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell returns with an expertly crafted and exhilarating thrill ride of a film that showcases an enormous depth of UK talents in front of and behind the camera,” Matheson continued. “With its exceptional performances, delicious plot twists and a soundtrack of early 21st-century pop bangers, this hugely ambitious film immediately stole our hearts, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences in London and across the UK this October.”

Fennell added “I’m honoured that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival. It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London. It feels extra-special that Saltburn, this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

Saltburn will first be released in a select number of cinemas on November 24th before being rolled out on a wider scale on December 1st.

