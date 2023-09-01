Watch the new teaser for Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Boy and The Heron’









After much anticipation, Studio Ghibli fans are getting their first look at the teaser trailer for The Boy and The Heron.

The latest from the famed anime studio marks the first major film from Hayao Miyazaki since the 2013 effort The Wind Rises. The teaser has announced that the proper trailer will be released on September 6th, 2023.

Without much footage from the film, the majority of the trailer contains blocks of texts detailing the synopsis of the movie, which is set to be a semi-autobiographical feature based on Miyazaki’s experiences. The story will follow the tale of a young boy named Mahito journeying to a place where the living and the dead come together.

This comes after the theme song for the film debuted earlier this year. Written by Kenshi Yonezu, the theme is accompanied by a score from Joe Hisaishi, who has worked on other Studio Ghibli projects including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Though the film had seen a release in Japan on July 14th, the marketing campaign has been limited to only a few pieces for the rest of the world. Outside the release of the poster and the teaser, there have been no other means of promotion.

When talking about this distinct approach to movie marketing, Far Out said, “The Boy and The Heron is doing the exact opposite, luring audiences and critics in with the mere promise of more Studio Ghibli magic and the final chance to see a new Miyazaki movie on the big screen.”

Adding: “Whether the move proves to be financially foolish or simply revolutionary remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely that the colossal magnetism of Ghibli won’t be able to attract hordes of curious cinephiles through the cinema doors”.

Watch the teaser for The Boy and The Heron below.

Trailer releases on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/vQejEZsdmZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2023