Watch the new teaser for ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’









Netflix has released the very first look at the Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, directed by Sam Fell.

Helmed by the same mind as 2006’s Flushed Away and 2012’s ParaNorman, the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 film is in good hands. Dawn of the Nugget is set to follow the adventures of the flock of chickens who escaped from Tweedy’s farm in the original film, but with the flock facing an entirely new threat, they find themselves in an extraordinary situation wherein they wish to break back in.

The cast for the new movie includes the likes of Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Nick Mohammed and Romesh Ranganathan, with Imelda Staunton, Jane Horrocks and Lynn Ferguson each returning to voice their respective roles.

Alongside the same announcement, Netflix confirmed their plans to create a brand new Wallace and Gromit movie with the British animation company. Set to be released in the next few years, the new project will be helmed by Nick Park, the mastermind behind such cinematic successes as 2005’s The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 1993’s The Wrong Trousers and the original Chicken Run movie from 2000.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be the latest film in Netflix’s collaboration with Aardman, having released the Christmas movie Robin Robin back in 2021.

Take a look at the short teaser for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with the film set to hit the streaming service on December 15th.

See more BREAKING NEWS— Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches December 15! pic.twitter.com/K0TeAmbjyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2023