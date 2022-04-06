Watch the new titillating clip from Robert Eggers' 'The Northman'









A brand new clip for the Robert Eggers epic The Northman has been released online showing the tantalising start to a wild battle as protagonist Amleth, Alexander Skarsgård, scales the battlements and prepares himself for a gritty brawl.

Due to hit cinemas in April, The Northman tells the tale of a young Viking prince who seeks revenge for his father’s murder. Flirting with the fantasy of Norse mythology, judging by the first trailer, Eggers’ latest epic looks to be a mind-blowing cinematic experience.

Written by Eggers and the famous Icelandic screenwriter of the A24 horror film Lamb, Sjón, the new film from the director of The Witch appears to be infused with the same intrigue and beauty of his previous projects. Featuring the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Northman may be the first of Eggers’ films to truly transition into the cultural mainstream.

If the wild popularity of Game of Thrones has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a strong taste for fantasy drama if creatives can provide a story strong enough to entice audiences. Whilst The Witcher attempted to fill the hole created by the loss of the HBO show, it failed to capture the imaginations of fans and critics, with The Northman by Eggers expected to sweep up fans of fantasy looking for a new taste of moody action.

The brand new Game of Thrones series titled House Of The Dragon will be released on August 21st, whilst rival fantasy series Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.

Take a look at the thrilling new clip for The Northman, below.