Watch the new Cat Power video directed by Jim Jarmusch









Jim Jarmusch has directed the latest Cat Power video for her haunting cover of The Pogues classic ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’.

The single is from Cat Power’s new album, Covers, which sees her tackle tracks by the likes of The Replacements, Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean and Billie Holiday.

The eclectic mix is tied together coherently by the prevalence of Cat Power’s (Chan Marshall) own songwriting sensibilities and sultry vocals that gives the selection of songs a carefully considered new coat of paint.

For the ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ video, Jarmusch collaborated with Marshall at Blonde Studio in New York City for a music video that transposes the misty sound of a Mellotron to the perfect ghostly visuals. Stark yet comforting both the video and the song have a sort of tranquil somnambulant air.

This collision of sound and vision is something that Jarmusch has woven into all of his film work, from enlisting Neil Young for Year of the Horse to working with RZA on Ghost Dog. As he once said of his film work, Music, to me, is the most beautiful form, and I love film because film is very related to music,” he said. “It moves by you in its own rhythm.” That can certainly be said of his latest video.

“As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan on this video was like a dream come true,” Jarmusch said of the collaboration. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”

You can check out the video for ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ below, as well as Cat Power’s forthcoming massive run of tour dates.

US & European tour dates

April 21, 2022 – St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, MI

April 22, 2022 – Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

April 23, 2022 – Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN

April 25, 2022 – Red Flag in St. Louis, MO

April 26, 2022 – The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN

April 27, 2022 – House of Blues in Cleveland, OH

April 29, 2022 – Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

April 30, 2022 – White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ

May 1, 2022 – The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY

May 2, 2022 – Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

May 22, 2022 – Salle Pleyel in Paris, France

May 28, 2022 – Les Docks in Lausanne, Switzerland

May 29, 2022 – Salle Pleyel in Paris, France

May 31, 2022 – La Cooperative de Mai in Clermont-Ferrand, France

June 1, 2022 – L’Atelier in Luxembourg, Luxembourg

June 3, 2022 – Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany

June 6, 2022 – Le Rocher de Palmer in Cenon, France

June 7, 2022 – Stereolux in Nantes, France

June 8, 2022 – Le Mem – Rennes in Rennes, France

June 12, 2022 – Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, Netherlands

June 13, 2022 – Kampnagel in Hamburg, Germany

June 15, 2022 – La Sirene in La Rochelle, France

June 16, 2022 – Le 106 in Rouen, France

June 20, 2022 – Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Roma, Italy

June 21, 2022 – Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022 in Sesto Al Reghena, Italy

June 22, 2022 – Kaufleuten in Zürich, Switzerland

July 8, 2022 – BST Pearl Jam, Hyde Park, London

July 16, 2022 – The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

July 18, 2022 – Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

July 20, 2022 – The Showbox in Seattle, WA

July 21, 2022 – Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BC

July 22, 2022 – Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

July 25, 2022 – Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

July 27, 2022 – Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2022 – Granada Theatre in Dallas, TX

July 29, 2022 – Emo’s in Austin, TX

July 30, 2022 – House of Blues in Houston, TX

August 1, 2022 – Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

August 2, 2022 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

August 3, 2022 – Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

September 9, 2022 – Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, CA

September 10, 2022 – Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

September 12, 2022 – Palace Theatre in San Francisco, CA

September 13, 2022 – Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, CA

September 14, 2022 – Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA