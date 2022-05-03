Watch the Linda Lindas perform ‘Oh!’ on the Tonight Show









The Linda Lindas took to the stage on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their new single ‘Oh!’ from their latest album.

Their debut record Growing Up was released last month via Epitaph and the young punks have continued to promote the LP despite their impending school exams.

In fact, the Los Angeles outfit even shared a social media post before their appearance on the show of themselves doing homework in the famed backstage dressing room.

The post was accompanied with the caption: “Cramming before we have to fly back to LA and go to school. 👎See you on the tv tonight!”

With a rollicking attitude and chic, individual style, there is no way that they aren’t the coolest kids in school when they return.

Having already performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last summer, the band are no strangers to a TV audience and that shines through with the confidence that they clearly have.

And with hits like ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ and ‘Claudia Kishi’ already under their belts, the future looks very bright for the young punks.

You can check out their rough and rowdy performance below.

