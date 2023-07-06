Watch the latest trailer for ‘The Nun 2’









After the massive success of James Wan’s horror franchise The Conjuring in the 2010s, fans were graced with an extension of the universe in 2018’s The Nun. After various teasers about a sequel, a new look at what the next entry in the horror franchise entails has been released.

Taking place in 1956, the film is set to star Taissa Farmiga, reprising her role as Sister Irene as she goes up against the demonic force known as Valak. Farmiga has been known for her work in other horror franchises like American Horror Story.

Alongside Farmiga includes Bonnie Aarons, who will reprise her role as Valak. Some new actors coming to the franchise include Katelyn Rose Downey, Anna Popplewell and Storm Reid of 12 Years a Slave fame in an unconfirmed role. Farmiga’s sister Vera Farmiga has also worked in the horror franchise, starring alongside Patrick Wilson in the first Conjuring film in 2013.

This marks the next sequel in the Conjuring universe, following other takes on the story like The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The screenplay is being helmed by Ian Goldberg and Akela Cooper, who have both worked on horror series such as The Walking Dead and Malignant, respectively.

Behind the camera for this latest instalment is Michael Chaves, who has served as director for The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. He is also known for directing the video for the Billie Eilish song ‘Bury a Friend’.

While James Wan will not be overseeing any direction, he will serve as producer on the film alongside Peter Safran and Judson Scott. Wan had originally begun the franchise based on the nonfiction book regarding The Amityville Horror.

The sequel will also be following the massive reception of The Nun, which became one of the highest-grossing horror films of all time, earning $365million dollars at the box office. The Nun 2 arrives in theatres on September 8th, 2023.