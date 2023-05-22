Watch the first trailer for ‘The Color Purple’









After its announcement back in 2018, fans are getting to see the first trailer for the adaptation of The Color Purple. This will be the second adaptation of the famous book by Marcus Gradley since the 1985 version of the film from legendary director Steven Spielberg.

The original novel deals with the strained life of a black woman and her struggles raising a family in the American South at the turn of the 20th century. Much like the original version of the film, Spielberg is back on production duties as well as Oprah Winfrey, who played the role of Sofia.

Among the stars of the musical are artists such as Jon Batiste, Fantasia and H.E.R. who all have starring roles, with producer Quincy Jones overseeing production.

When talking about the casting, Winfrey explained why Fantasia was the perfect person for the role of Celie Harris Johnson, telling Variety, “The movie changed her because it allowed her to forgive. She said, ‘People coming to this movie will be healed because I was healed'”. While Spielberg is behind production, the director will be Blitz Bazawule, who has previously worked with Beyonce on creating Black is King, her visual accompaniment to the soundtrack for The Lion King.

Winfrey went on to say that she felt a need for the movie to be remade for every generation, continuing, “The reason this moment is so important is as long there is a need for self-discovery, self-empowerment, as long a need for people to know what it feels like to be loved up and to be made full and hold to somebody else’s love, there will be a need for The Colour Purple“.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 25th, 2023.