Watch the first trailer for Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’









The very first trailer for Taika Waititi’s new movie Next Goal Wins has been released by Searchlight Pictures.

Adapted from the 2014 documentary of the same name, Waititi’s forthcoming film tells the story of the national football team American Samoa, who suffered the worst loss in the history of the world cup, losing to Australia 31-0 in a qualifying round in 2001.

With a number of eccentric players, the team have low expectations, setting themselves the target of simply scoring one goal. The cast features the likes of Michael Fassbender, Kaimana and Will Arnett.

Speaking to Empire about his new movie, the director stated: “It taking place in Polynesia is very important to me, because it’s my people. We stick together. It was like seeing myself up there, seeing my family up there, when I saw that documentary, which is so perfect in many ways. And to have a broader audiences have access to that story was one of my main goals. To bring our backyard to people, and to put brown faces on screen was a big deal for me. I just loved it”.

Continuing, he added: “If you love films that are really authentic to the true stories, then you’re gonna hate this movie…I mean, just watch the documentary if you want to see exactly what happened. We go a bit deeper with these characters. The way that everything unfolded is the same”.

Take a look at the very first trailer for the movie below.