Watch the first full trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’









The first full trailer has been released for the new Yorgos Lanthimos movie Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Something of a modern-day retelling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lanthimos’ new movie follows the story of a young woman named Bella Baxter (Stone) who is brought back to life by an incredible yet peculiar scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Based on the novel of the same name by the late Scottish writer Alasdair Gray, the story has been adapted for the screen by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote The Favourite in 2018.

The cast for the movie includes the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael alongside Stone.

Poor Things is Lanthimos’ seventh film following the release of Dogtooth in 2009, The Lobster in 2015, The Killing of a Sacred Deer in 2017 and The Favourite in 2018, among many others. The latter was nominated for ‘Best Picture’ whilst the film’s lead star, Olivia Colman, claimed the esteemed Academy Award for ‘Best Leading Actress’.

Speaking about his new movie in an interview with Vogue, Lanthimos recalled meeting the author, stating: “I’d read the book many years ago, and I went and met the author, Alistair Gray, up in Scotland, to convince him to give me the rights to option it. And he did. He was a very lovely man. Unfortunately, he died just a couple of years before we actually made the film, but he was very special and energetic”.

Take a look at the trailer for Poor Things, which is due to be released on September 8th, below.