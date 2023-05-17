Watch the brand new trailer for ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One’









The brand new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, has been released by Paramount.

The seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible series is the first to be split into two parts and stars the likes of Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. This latest movie will take the action franchise to brand new heights, working off the back of the success of the Oscar-winner Top Gun: Maverick, which also starred Cruise and was released under the Paramount banner.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer below.