Watch the brand new trailer for 'Men' starring Jessie Buckley









Delivering films that provoke discussion, analysis and plenty of cinematic thrill, the films and screenplays of Alex Garland have helped him to become one of the most relevant filmmakers of contemporary cinema.

His forthcoming film Men starring Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu has just received a brand new trailer with a fancy A24 introduction and an altogether creepy feel. The peculiar science-fiction horror looks as if it will provide the same intelligent thrills in line with the director’s previous projects, following a young woman who goes on a vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Dark, mysterious and truly eerie, the director of Ex Machina and Annihilation and the screenwriter of 28 Days Later, Dredd and The Beach, looks to be tightening his grip on his pertinence in modern cinema.

Currently enjoying great success in the contemporary industry, Buckley, who stars in the film, will also appear at the 94th Academy Awards where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Lost Daughter directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, featuring alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

With significant plot details tightly under wraps for now, the new trailer gives us a bit more information as to the dynamic between the two lead characters, whilst cinematographer Rob Hardy told fans on Instagram to “prepare for something truly extraordinary, and reassuringly weird”.

With no official release date currently in place, fans can expect to see Men sometime later in 2022.