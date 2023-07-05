Watch the brand new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









A brand new trailer has been released for the forthcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Telling the story of the Osage tribe, who were systematically murdered in the early 20th century, the new movie is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann. The tenth movie to feature a collaboration between Robert De Niro and Scorsese, the glittering cast also includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow.

Speaking about the movie in a new interview, Gladstone, who plays the lead role of Mollie Burkhart, recently called Scorsese’s latest “a great American tragedy”.

“With natives and westerns, we are so dehumanized that it just kind of feels like we’re part of the landscape – instead of humans that are telling a story,” she further added, with Scorsese seeking the advice of “Osage consultants and cultural advisors” to “prepare” for the film.

Premiering earlier this year at Cannes Film Festival, the new movie comes amid a number of other high-profile releases from esteemed directors in 2023, including Jonathan Glazer, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Denis Villeneuve and Michael Mann.

Take a look at the new trailer for Scorsese’s latest below.