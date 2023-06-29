Watch the brand new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’









The brand new trailer for the Denis Villeneuve movie Dune: Part Two has been released online.

A sequel to the beloved modern sci-fi classic from 2021, the new movie will continue the story of Paul Atreides after the spectacular events of the first movie. Boasting a staggering cast, the new movie will feature the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and many more.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee”.

“It’s important—it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, adding, “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one”.

The new movie is being released two years after the original re-imagining by Villeneuve, adapting the story from the book by Frank Herbert and the 1984 film by David Lynch that was a considerable critical flop.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.