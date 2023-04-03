Watch the brand new trailer for the DC movie ‘Blue Beetle’









After weeks of anticipation, the first teaser trailer for the DC film Blue Beetle has been released. The superhero film is set to be an origin story of Jaime Reyes and his journey from a teenager to becoming the titular ‘Blue Beetle’.

The film is set to star Xolo Mariduena in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, and Adriana Barazza. Lopez had alluded to a potential teaser trailer dropping fairly soon on social media. This is the first major film role that Mariduena has taken on, whilst also being known for his role on the Netflix comedic drama Cobra Kai, where he plays Miguel Diaz.

The storyline follows Jaime Reyes as a teenager before fusing with an alien scarab which gives him superpowers. The film is being helmed by director Angel Manuel Soto, following up his 2020 drama Charm City Kings, and will be released before taking on an untitled Transformers project next year.

When speaking about the film, Mariduena wants to see his first major starring role as a learning experience, telling Variety, “I’ve gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. I know that I’m in the hands of people who are the best at what they do”.

Blue Beetle is to be released on August 18th, 2023.