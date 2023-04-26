​​Watch the brand new trailer for ‘Black Mirror’ season six









Netflix has released the brand new trailer for Black Mirror season six, with the teaser promising a stellar cast of actors.

Showing glimpses of the episodes on offer, the new trailer once again takes the viewer to dystopian sci-fi scenarios in which technology has gone just a little too far. Already confirmed for the new series are the likes of: Aaron Paul, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek and Zazie Beetz, among many others.

With plans to shake up the new series, creator Charlie Brooker released a statement to Netflix’s Tatum site: “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect”.

Continuing, the statement added: “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer below whilst you await the series, which is set to drop on Netflix in June.

See more you're due an update. pic.twitter.com/8WOjeT5SfG — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) April 26, 2023