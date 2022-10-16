Watch The 1975 perform ‘Oh Caroline’ live









Fresh from the release of their latest album, The 1975 have shared an official live performance of their new single ‘Oh Caroline’. Resplendent with suits, Matt Healy and co offer up a sleek take on the track.

The new album is a minimalist triumph, with our very own Joe Taysom stating: “Being Funny In A Foreign Language is an album in the most traditional of senses, with a sonic theme which blissfully runs throughout, blessed with only 11-tracks; it leaves the listener craving more rather than searching out the skip button.”

The band’s fifth album charts their rise to maturity after finding fame early in their 20s. As Matt Healy croons in a particular vocal point of the record: “Sorry for my twenties, I was learning the ropes, I had a tendency of thinking about it after I spoke.”

The turquoise clad performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ is one of three live recordings that the band plan to release in celebration of their new album. No doubt all of them will be done stylishly.

After Healy famously stated in the build-up to the album, “If you’re still making art in your 30s, you’re either wadded or good, and I’m both,” there is a degree of expectant pressure linked with what they do.

You can judge for yourself whether the lived performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ below lives up to the billing.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.