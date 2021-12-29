Watch the teaser for the new Jean-Pierre Jeunet sci-fi film 'Bigbug'









French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet has proven his directorial talents ever since the 1991 debut Delicatessen, eventually graduating towards more celebrated projects. The modern masterpiece that he is known for is Amélie, regarded by many as one of the greatest films of the 21st century and beloved by fans all over the world who return to it from time to time.

Over the course of his directorial career, Jeunet experimented with intersections of the domains of fantasy, science-fiction and cinematic realism which resulted in the creation of memorable gems. Ranging from The City of Lost Children to Alien Resurrection, Jeunet has made an indelible mark on the landscape of modern cinema.

After a very long hiatus, Jeunet is finally returning to the director’s chair again for a brand new sci-fi film that has already captured the attention of fans. Titled Bigbug, the film imagines a future where an android revolt is raging outside while suburban residents stay holed up inside their houses under the protection of their friendly household robots.

Bigbug has been in the works for a while now, with Jeunet mentioning the rudimentary frameworks of the idea back in 2019. In an interview with IndieWire, the filmmaker revealed: “I have a story I want to make as a movie about artificial intelligence, but it’s difficult to find the money because it’s a comedy with robots. So maybe it’ll be for Netflix, who knows. As a last resort, I will try Netflix”.

It has been confirmed that Netflix is the platform that will distribute Bigbug so it looks like Jeunet had to use his last resort to get this new film made after his break from filmmaking. Set for a release in February of 2022, Bigbug is definitely a film to watch out for as it is shaping up to be quite a promising project to mark the return of Jeunet to the world of cinema.

Watch the new teaser for Bigbug below.