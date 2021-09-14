Watch the teaser for Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' new thriller







Enjoying a career both in front of and behind the camera, Olivia Wilde captivated audiences with her charming coming of age film Booksmart in 2019 before announcing work on a second feature project named Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

The very first teaser clip for Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has been released online, with the film detailing a psychological thriller set in 1950s California. Pugh stars as Alice, a housewife who begins to question the very fabric of her own reality, whilst her husband Jack (Styles) attempts to cope with his wife’s revelations.

Pugh and Styles will appear alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne and Douglas Smith in Wilde’s drama, set for release in September 2022. Sharing the very first image of the film earlier this year, Wilde dedicated a single post to Harry Styles in which she highlighted the performer’s extraordinary personality.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” the caption read, “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories”.

Continuing, the post read, “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognise why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight”, before elaborating on the effect of Styles’ arrival, “Enter: Harry Styles, our ‘Jack’. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant Florence Pugh to hold centre stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity”.

Take a look at the very first clip of Don’t Worry Darling below, directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman.

