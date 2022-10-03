Watch Tame Impala play 'Lonerism' in full for the first time at Desert Daze festival









In honour of Lonerism turning ten, Tame Impala played the album in full during a recent performance at Desert Daze Festival in California. Tame Impala, the psychedelic project of multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, released Lonerism in October 2012 as their second studio album.

The album was led by the singles ‘Mind Mischeif’, ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’, ‘Elephant’, and ‘Apocolypse Dreams’ and reached number four on the charts in Parker’s native Australia. Heralded by critics, Lonerism helped Tame Impala find widespread attention outside of Australia.

During their headline slot at Desert Daze, fans seemed excited to receive the album in full, especially since they were the first crowd ever to hear ‘She Just Won’t Believe Me’, an underrated space-age gem from Lonerism, played live.

Tame Impala also played album opener ‘Be Above It’ for the first time since 2015, and ‘Music To Walk Home By’ returned to the set after a six-year absence. Similarly, album closer ‘Sun’s Coming Up’ was played for the first time in ten years and included an extended jam to end the performance.

Currently, the band are touring their fourth album, The Slow Rush, which was released to positive reviews in 2020. Their run of shows will come to an end this month in Australia.

Tame Impala have also recently teamed up with Gorillaz on the track ‘New Gold’ and contributed an unexpected collaboration with Diana Ross to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

Watch Tame Impala perform Lonerism in full below: