Watch Stevie Wonder and Jeff Beck perform 'Superstition'









Just like almost all of the songs he’s written and played over six decades of music, Stevie Wonder is the only credited name for the number one single ‘Superstition’. But the song was the brainchild of both Wonder and another legendary musician – English guitar god Jeff Beck.

Wonder was a multi-instrumentalist who created nearly all of the parts on his records. But Wonder wasn’t a guitar player, and when he heard that Beck wanted to collaborate with him, Wonder jumped at the chance. When Beck showed up during the sessions for Talking Book, an agreement was quickly devised for Wonder to write Beck a song.

Between the recording on ‘Lookin’ for Another Pure Love’, Beck walked over to the drum kit and began banging out a beat. Wonder told him to keep going as he improvised over the top, creating a riff on a Hohner Clavinet. After only a few minutes, Beck and Wonder had the basic structure of what would eventually become ‘Superstition’.

Per their agreement, Beck had first right of refusal on ‘Superstition’ and recorded a hard rock version of the song with his then-recently formed trio with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice. Wonder also recorded his own version, and when Beck, Bogart, and Appice got delayed by Epic Records, Berry Gordy saw his opportunity to issue Wonder’s version of ‘Superstition’ as a single.

Despite Beck not getting a songwriting credit and missing out on having his own hit version of the song, the guitarist didn’t seem to hold any grudges against Wonder. During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concert in 2009, Beck and Wonder reprised their creation of the song when they joined forces to perform a stirring rendition of ‘Superstition’.

Check out Beck and Wonder jamming on ‘Superstition’ down below.