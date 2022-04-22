Watch Sparks perform ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For the Both of Us’ in Parisian public train station









Iconic musical oddballs Sparks launched into a public rendition of their classic track ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For the Both of Us’ at the famous Parisian Gare du Nord train station.

As the Mael brother duo and their trusted cohort of musicians continue their rescheduled UK and Ireland tour, they stopped off in Paris for a public performance the morning after their show at the Casino de Paris on April 19th.

The band’s big breakthrough single from 1974 remains as refreshingly singular now as it was then, and in some ways, this humble rendition on a public piano is almost fitting of the legacy of the song.

Even though the recorded version of the track might be riotous, the idea came to light after the band had recently moved to England, relocating their parents and a piano to a small flat in Clapham Junction, where many a manic opera was conceived.

You could perhaps even argue that the town in question was simply a flat too small for two. On this occasion, however, it was a grand old station that slowly begins to fill with excitable fans (or rather in classic Sparks fashion: a single beloved fan).

You can check out this remarkable moment below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.