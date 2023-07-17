Watch Snail Mail join Weezer onstage at New York City show









Lindsey Jordan, known famously as Snail Mail, joined California rock band Weezer onstage to perform two songs at their recent New York City show as part of the ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour.

Snail Mail joined the band onstage at their Forest Hills Stadium show in Queens, New York, on Thursday, performing Pinkerton’s ‘El Scorcho’ and b-side ‘I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams’.

In an Instagram post, Snail Mail shared a behind-the-scenes video with Jordan rehearsing alongside Weezer’s frontman Rivers Cuomo and guitarist Brian Bell with the caption, “Thanks for having me Weezer”.

‘I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams’ is Weezer’s only song which includes female lead vocals: Cuomo wrote the song from a female point of view and asked Rachel Haden of That Dog and The Rentals to sing it. Earlier this year, the band brought Etta Friedman of Momma onstage, who sang the part of Haden in the song.

‘El Scorcho’, the first single off the band’s second album, always does well to excite crowds when played live. Despite its catchy melody, there’s also some crowd-pleasing lyrics thrown in there. During performances, they often change the band mentioned in the lyric: “I asked you to go to the Green Day concert”, which was aptly changed to “the Weezer concert” for the show in Queens. The lyric “I’m the epitome of public enemy” was also originally directly taken from Public Enemy’s song ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’.

The ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour is the band’s current headlining tour that’s ongoing until September this year. The Forest Hills Stadium setlist opened with a cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’, and included some major hits like ‘Island In The Sun’, ‘Say It Ain’t So’, ‘Beverly Hills’, and ‘Susanne’.

As part of the tour, the band has also performed with a TikToker who played the ‘Buddy Holly’ riff three years in a row, with future plans to perform with the likes of Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and more.

Catch the full performance with Snail Mail below.