Watch Snail Mail cover Muse's 'Starlight' live from Rhode Island









Footage has emerged of Snail Mail performing ‘Starlight’ from Muse’s 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations during a recent concert from her ongoing US headline tour. Lindsey Jordan is currently burning a trail across North America in support of her second album Valentine, which arrived last year.

The singer’s headline outing recently saw the indie singer stop off at Fête Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. Jordan’s set that night saw her surprise fans with a throwback rendition of the lesser-known Black Holes and Revelations single, which has historically been overshadowed by its album-mate ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ At the end of the rendition, the singer leaned into the mic and said: “Fuck it, Muse.”

Snail Mail has been on a bit of a ’00s covers streak of late. Earlier in the summer, she shared a version of Superdrag’s ‘Feeling Like I Do’ for the Spotify Singles Collection. Originally recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, the track appeared on the rock outfit’s 2002 album Last Call for Vitriol.

Speaking in a statement at the time of the cover’s release, Snail Mail said: “It’s been really cool getting to cover ‘Feeling Like I Do’ by Superdrag because I love it and I’ve loved it for a while and I was able to make it my own by singing on it.”

In other Snail Mails new, Jordan will be supporting Turnstile on their forthcoming tour of North America, which is set to begin in October. In an 8.8 review of Valentine, Far Out wrote: “Even during its more pedestrian moments, Jordan never lets anything on Valentine become boring, cliched, or redundant. The result is nothing less than a triumph from a 22-year-old ready to take on the world.”