Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes hits stage invader with his guitar









Rich Robinson, the lead guitarist of Atlanta rockers The Black Crowes, angrily attempted to eject a stage invader with his guitar during a show in Australia over the weekend. The incident occurred when the band had just started playing the early classic ‘Stare It Cold’ at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, November 20th.

As the footage shows, the venue security were quickly on hand to deal with the issue. However, the invader was able to get free of them. This provoked Robinson to bash him with his guitar, forcing him off the stage.

Per the video, after the altercation, one of the band members says to the security: “Hey, you throw that motherfucker out. You get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out.” After this short interruption, The Black Crowes jumped back into the 1990 song.

The Melbourne stop was the final show of the band’s tour of Australia, a celebration of 30 years of their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which featured singles such as ‘Jealous Again’ and ‘Hard to Handle’. To mark the occasion, they played it in full at each show.

Notably, The Black Crowes announced they were returning in 2019 after calling it a day in 2015. At the time of the split, Rich Robinson said that it was influenced by a conflict with his brother – frontman Chris – over the band’s business side.

That January, he issued a statement that said: “I love my brother and respect his talent, but his present demand that I must give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman, relinquish 100 per cent of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee, is not something I could agree to.”

Responding to the claims, Chris said: “It’s way more complicated than Rich’s public outburst”.

