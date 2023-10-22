Watch Paul Rudd sing with ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ co-stars’ band









Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd has recently surprised fans by joining the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for an impromptu performance at the City Winery in New York City.

Donning a black wig to impersonate Scottish singer and songwriter Gerry Rafferty, Rudd sang along to a cover of ‘Baker Street’ before tackling New York natives Spin Doctors’ hit, ‘Two Princes’.

The Middle Aged Dad Jam Band consists of David Wain, Ken Marino, and friends. Wain is best known for writing and directing Wet Hot American Summer, which Marino and Rudd starred in.

Set at a fictional summer camp in 1981, the story tracks the camp workers on the last full day before the summer season ends. Despite being a critical and commercial flop, it’s since gained an earnest and devoted fan following and cult status.

Netflix released a prequel series, First Day of Camp, in 2015 before following it up two years later with the sequel series, Ten Years Later – both of which saw a lot of the original cast return.

Although it was released over 20 years ago, in 2001, Rudd maintains that Wain’s script for Wet Hot American Summer and Adam McKay’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy are the “funniest” scripts he’d ever read.

Also joining them on the stage were Wet Hot American Summer and Yellowjackets composer Craig Wedren, actor Justin Theroux, and They Might Be Giants’ John Flansburgh. Watch Rudd in action below.

