Watch Paul Mescal in the new trailer for ‘All of Us Strangers’









British filmmaker Andrew Haigh is back with his new drama All of Us Strangers, with the first trailer showing actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in action.

Based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 Japanese novel Strangers, Haigh’s new film, which he writes and directs, tells the story of a man who finds that when he revisits his family home, he goes into a portal to the past where his mother and father are still alive. Highly anticipated, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August and is due to appear at the London Film Festival in October.

Speaking about the film in an interview with Vanity Fair, Haigh stated: “To suddenly deal with my own past at the same time as I was telling a story about someone else dealing with their past — I’m not sure if it was foolish, emotionally or mentally. But it was a really strangely cathartic experiment”.

Haigh has proved himself as one of the greatest British directors of contemporary cinema, having previously gained critical acclaim for his 2015 film 45 Years and the 2011 LGBTQ drama Weekend.

Mescal, who shined in Charlotte Wells’ magnificent 2022 debut Afterlife, stars in All of Us Strangers alongside Scott, who is better-known for playing the Priest in the BBC comedy series Fleabag.

Elsewhere at the London Film Festival, Aardman animations’ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen are due to premiere.

Take a look at the magnificent trailer for All of Us Strangers below.