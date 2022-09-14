Watch Patti Smith give a dramatic reading of Allen Ginsberg's 'Footnote to Howl'









Patti Smith has frequently been labelled the ‘The Punk Poet Laureate’ due to her unique and highly influential fusing of punk and poetry.

After moving to New York in 1967, Smith met “the artist of [her] life”, Robert Mapplethorpe, with whom she had an intense relationship, both romantic and platonic, until his death in 1989. During their life together, the pair created art to try and get by, coming into contact with some of the most important artists of all time.

Smith began performing her poetry whilst guitarist/bassist Lenny Kaye played alongside her. Eventually, she established the Patti Smith Group, and the band recorded their first single ‘Hey Joe/ Piss Factory’ in 1974. That same year she performed spoken word poetry on Ray Manzarek’s album The Whole Thing Started with Rock & Roll Now It’s Out of Control.

By 1975, the Patti Smith Group released their debut album, Horses, which has since become one of the most important recordings from the punk period, heavily influencing the likes of Siouxsie Sioux, Courtney Love, PJ Harvey, Morrissey and Johnny Marr, and Viv Albertine.

Smith’s output hasn’t slowed down over the years. Continuously releasing albums, books, poetry, and performing live, Smith is one of the most important voices, not just in music but in art and literature.

Smith cites many poets and writers as her biggest influences, including Arthur Rimbaud, Jean Genet, Sylvia Plath, William Blake, Federico García Lorca, and Virginia Woolf. However, she was also greatly inspired by Allen Ginsberg, one of the leading poets of the Beat Generation. Just like Smith, Ginsberg was a major figure of counterculture. Therefore, it was only fitting that the two would meet.

The two first met during a chance encounter in 1969 whilst Smith was trying to buy a cheese sandwich. Apparently, “When [Smith] finds herself a dime short, Ginsberg approaches her and asks if he can help. He offers her the extra ten cents and also treats her to a cup of coffee. The two are talking about Walt Whitman when Ginsberg suddenly leans forward and asks if she’s a girl.”

They had an exchange as follows: “Is that a problem?” she asks. He laughs and says: “I’m sorry. I took you for a very pretty boy.” Smith asked, “Well, does this mean I return the sandwich?” to which Ginsberg replied, “No, enjoy it. It was my mistake.”

Ginsberg’s best-known work, Howl, opposed capitalism and the conformity to societal norms, and US Customs actually seized the poem due to its controversial topics. The poem was the centre of an obscenity trial due to its description of homosexual sex, which was illegal in every state at the time.

Smith has frequently recited famous poems at live shows, and Howl is one that she has performed several times. In 2012, Smith performed Footnote to Howl, backed by her band alongside composer Philip Glass and some Tibetan monks to honour a visit from the Dalai Lama.

There is also a video available from 2009, which shows Smith reciting Footnote to Howl in Italy, acapella-style, whilst the audience cheer on. I is a particularly raw performance, as Smith’s voice is put on full display as she chants the lines.

