Watch the original lineup of Frankie Goes To Hollywood play for the first time in 36 years









On Sunday night (May 7th), the classic lineup of Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited for the first time in 36 years to open the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The lineup comprised vocalist Holly Johnson, guitarist Brian Nash, bassist Mark O’Toole, keyboardist Paul Rutherford and drummer Peter Gill. The band played a short set from the ceremony hosted in their hometown of Liverpool. After taking to the stage at St. George’s Plateau, the group played ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’, the title track from their 1984 debut album.

The quintet are best known for their 1983 hit ‘Relax’ and the following year’s ‘The Power of Love’. Following their breakout success, a fallout led to the group’s disbandment in 1987. After the acrimonious split, some members played under the title Forbidden Hollywood due to a legal dispute with Johnson over rights to the name. It lasted until 2007.

Despite Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra winning last year, Eurovision 2023 is taking place in Liverpool due to the ongoing conflict in the eastern European country. The contest runs between May 9th and 13th, with Mae Muller representing the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’. The final will also be screened in UK cinemas for the first time, featuring performances from Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder and more.

