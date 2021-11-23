Watch Nick Cave & Warren Ellis stunning new video for ‘We Are Not Alone’









Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are currently just about the busiest folks in show business. Ahead of their forthcoming US tour and a range of other side projects, they have announced that Invada Records and Lakeshore Records are set to release the original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to the forthcoming film Les Panthère Des Neige.

The first digitally exclusive single from the soundtrack album titled ‘We Are Not Alone’ sees a beautiful stirring score play out over striking footage of mist drenched nature as Cave croons, “Nature loves to hide / The world is a bush full of fiery eyes.”

The official synopsis for the film reads: “High up on the Tibetan plateau. Amongst unexplored and inaccessible valleys lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world, where rare and undiscovered fauna lives.”

Continuing: “Vincent Munier, one of the world’s most renowned wildlife photographers takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (In the Forest of Siberia) with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they’ll explore these valleys searching for unique animals and try to spot the snow leopard, one of the rarest and most difficult big cats to approach.”

Warren Ellis shared his view on the stunning film, commenting: “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice.”

Adding: “I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end, we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

The soundtrack that Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have provided is set for release on December 17th, with the single ‘We Are Not Alone’ becoming digitally available from November 23rd.

Les Panthère Des Neige, directed by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier will be released in the US on December 22nd with international dates soon to be announced.

You can check out the stunning video below.

