Watch Nick Cave appear as H.G. Wells in new trailer for ‘The Electric Life of Louis Wain’







Nick Cave might live by the motto that “we cannot afford to be idle”, but just how busy has this man been! Over the course of lockdown, not only has he produced one of the best albums to come out of the pandemic alongside Warren Ellis with Carnage, but he is also currently touring that record which I will be lucky enough to witness tonight, he has recently announced a new memoir, he is providing the soundtrack to a fictionalised biopic of Marilyn Monroe… and now he is appearing as the novelist H.G. Wells in a movie.

The film The Electric Life of Louis Wain is set to be released in November, and the latest trailer shows a brief clip of the Australian musician taking on the role of science fiction legend H.G. Wells.

The movie itself, as the title suggests, focuses on the life of the English grinning cat illustrator Louis Wain. Benedict Cumberbatch is taking on the moustachioed lead role for the project. Aside from Cave, he will be joined in the case by Clare Foy, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones and others while Olivia Colman takes on narration duties.

The film was premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month but is not set to land on Amazon Prime Video until November 5th.

The Electric Life of Louis Wain was directed by Will Sharpe who is previously known for helming the TV series Flowers and starring as Rodney in the acclaimed mini-series Girl/Haji, but this represents his first big project.

You can check out the trailer for the eccentric adventure biopic below.

