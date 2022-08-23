Watch the promising new trailer for 'The Rings of Power'









With the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, having just arrived on HBO, Amazon is flexing their muscles, releasing the spectacular new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power mere days after.

Hoping to reinvigorate interest in the iconic property, Amazon has gone all out to try and match the energy of HBO’s new show, which itself was based on the unrivalled success of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings.

With no involvement from Jackson, the director behind the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the latest Middle Earth project will explore the fantastical landscape in a time long before the events of the prequel series, The Hobbit.

Though the film may take place long before the events of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, it has been reported that the Amazon Prime show will follow the story of The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoeic stories written by the creator of the original novels J. R. R. Tolkien. Led by a largely unknown cast, fans of the series are hoping the likes of Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle and Max Baldry will be able to reinvigorate the franchise.

While previous trailers have left fans somewhat uninspired, looking more like the lame fantasy efforts of The Hobbit rather than a worthy successor to Jackson’s triumphant trilogy, the brand new official trailer offers some marvellous insight into the tone and story of the new show. Featuring dazzling fantasy vistas and gloriously creative character designs, we can’t wait to dive into the world of Middle Earth once again.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series below, due to be released on Amazon Prime on September 2nd.