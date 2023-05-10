Watch new trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix documentary ‘Arnold’









After his latest blockbuster, FUBAR, fans are getting their first taste of the real Arnold Schwarzenegger in the new trailer for his Netflix documentary Arnold. The film is set to be in-depth at different portions of the man’s life throughout different facets of his career.

The documentary is being helmed by Lesley Chilcott, who had previously worked on the film An Inconvenient Truth, along with Allen Hughes of The Defiant Ones serving as executive producer. The film seeks to portray the life of Schwarzenegger in three different parts: that of the athlete, the actor, and the American.

Prior to his film career, Schwarzenegger was best known for being a bodybuilder before becoming known in Hollywood for his physique. As he started to gain roles in films like Conan the Barbarian, Schwarzenegger eventually landed the Terminator franchise, playing the killing machine that ends up saving John Connor.

From there, Schwarzenegger was catapulted into stardom, starring in several other blockbusters, including Predator, Total Recall and Last Action Hero. After becoming one of the biggest action stars in the world, Schwarzenegger took on new life when he became the governor of California, which is set to be explored in the final chapter of the series.

Arnold premieres on Netflix on June 7th.