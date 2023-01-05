Watch the gruesome new trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’









The first trailer for the new horror movie Evil Dead Rise has been released online in all its gruesome glory.

A standalone addition to the horror series first created by Sam Raimi in 1981, the new movie will also be separate from the 2013 reboot, which introduced a gory new tone for the franchise. Moving the horror out of a cabin in the woods for the very first time in the series’ history, Evil Dead Rise will take place in LA, where flesh-possessing demons terrorise two estranged sisters and their families.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the same mind behind the 2019 A24 horror movie The Hole in the Ground, the new film stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland and Morgan Davies.

Although Raimi has made a return to directing in recent years, taking on the Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022 and the forthcoming sci-fi flick World War 3, the filmmaker takes an executive producer for the new Evil Dead movie. He takes this role beside the former franchise star Bruce Campbell, who played Ash in three movies in addition to the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead.

Speaking about the arrival of the trailer on January 3rd, Campbell stated in a video: “Even though I’m not in this film, as a producer I’m all over this movie like a cheap suit. I guess you could say, I have a hand in it”.

Evil Dead Rise is due to be released in the UK on April 21st.

Let’s start the new year off right – here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023